First Alert: A warm and humid Easter weekend ahead with a few late day storms possible

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - As we transition toward Easter weekend, it will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening as outflow boundaries from storms in north Texas may try to slide down into our territory before the day is done. Outside of any rain showers, it will be warm, humid, and breezy with highs climbing into the middle 80′s.

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with wake-up temperatures in the upper 60′s before we climb back into the middle 80′s by Sunday afternoon. While most of your Easter Sunday will be dry, we will be monitoring the radar late in the day as a slow-moving cold front starts to move through our part of the state. That cold front will trigger a 40% chance of scattered, late afternoon and evening thunderstorms that will be moving from north to south.

There is a low-end risk of severe weather just to our east, situated across Louisiana. We have a marginally, low-end risk that a storm could briefly become severe. However, we do not anticipate much in the way of severe weather despite the fact that any storms that do develop or move in could be loud at times.

A cold frontal boundary will then slide through Sunday evening, leading to more cool breezes as northerly winds lead to cool mornings and mild afternoons with low humidity and mostly sunny skies early next week.

We will keep the nice weather going through the middle of next week before southerly winds return, leading to more windy conditions and warmer air returning by Wednesday and beyond. This onshore flow will also lead to some low-end rain chances returning by next Wednesday and Thursday.

