Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

LUFKIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on a felony warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin, is wanted on the felony warrant stemming from criminal activity that occurred in the Houston area.

Moore is described as a light-skinned black male, 5′8, 200 pounds with curly brown hair that he sometimes wears in short dreadlocks.

Moore should be considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately.

Earlier today, officers arrested another man in connection to the same Houston-area offense. Jakyron Sanford, 18, of Lufkin, was taken into custody without incident following a traffic stop on Copeland Street at Robinwood Drive. He is also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

Anyone with information on Moore’s location, is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com.

