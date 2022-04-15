Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect clouds to increase through the day, especially in Deep East Texas.  An isolated shower or two is possible in southern counties, but not much rain is expected.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 80s depending on how much sunshine breaks through the clouds.  Mostly cloudy this weekend with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.  The most likely chance will be late Saturday and overnight into early Sunday morning with another chance late Sunday afternoon along a cold front.  Not everyone will see the rain, but those that do could see a heavy downpour with gusty winds.

