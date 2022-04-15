Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

No. 4 Texas Tech baseball drops series opener to TCU

No. 4 Texas Tech fell 7-4 on Thursday night to TCU at Lupton Stadium. The Red Raiders were...
No. 4 Texas Tech fell 7-4 on Thursday night to TCU at Lupton Stadium. The Red Raiders were outscored 7-2 over the final four-and-a-half innings in the loss.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 4 Texas Tech fell 7-4 on Thursday night to TCU at Lupton Stadium. The Red Raiders were outscored 7-2 over the final four-and-a-half innings in the loss.

In the top of the seventh, Easton Murrell tied the game, 4-4, with a two-run home run (watch) to momentarily seize the momentum for Texas Tech and quiet the home crowd as he took a two-out, full-count pitch over the right-field wall.

TCU matched Tech’s offense in the top of the seventh, with two of its own in the home half of the seventh to put the game right back where it started the previous half-inning. A solo home run in the eighth topped off the Horned Frogs’ scoring to grow their lead to three, the biggest of the evening.

Once Red Raiders’ starter Andrew Morris was dinged for one in the fifth, TCU kept tacking on runs while the Tech offense was unable to keep up. The Horned Frogs scored one in the fifth, three in the sixth, two in the seventh, and one more in the eighth after being held scoreless over the first four frames.

Morris made it 4 and 2/3 innings without allowing a run. He tossed no-hit baseball through three, facing one over the minimum in that span. Morris surrendered a leadoff double in the fourth but ended the threat retiring the next three in order. He made it five-straight, retiring the first two of the fifth, before TCU slapped a two-out single through the right side. A double down the left-field line ensued that scored the first run, making it a 2-1 contest.

Texas Tech gave up the lead in the bottom of the sixth, three-straight hits led off the inning in a frame TCU scored three off four of them. Morris was not charged with the loss as the game was tied the next half-inning. Colin Clark entered in the relief to begin the bottom of the seventh. Clark recorded one out before Shay Hartis finished the game.

Tech jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Jace Jung drew a walk and Ty Coleman singled to start the inning. A fielding error allowed Jung to score and Parker Kelly singled home Coleman (watch) for the early lead. Tech drops to 18-7 when scoring first.

Up Next

The conference series versus TCU continues Friday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Anyone with information on Moore’s location, is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356...
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man
“The power went out around midnight, and we were, you know, watching and observing the weather...
Uprooted trees cleanup, power restoration still underway in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Source: KTRE Staff
Douglass’ Mariah Neal heading to UT Tyler for basketball
SFA Bowling
SFA bowling seeking third national championship
The former head football coach believes not waiting to get medical help saved his life.
R.C. Slocum encourages return to preventative medical care
Source: SFA Athletics
SFA bowling team advances to NCAA Nationals