Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer and an inmate have been charged in connection with allegations that they were involved in a scheme to smuggle tobacco products into the jail and distribute them to other inmates.

According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Correctional Officer Carly Viola Noack, 30, of Votaw, and Mark Anthony Jacobs, 19, of Goodrich, were both charged with third-degree felony bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

Noack has worked as a PCSO correctional officer since December of 2021, the Facebook post stated. Jacobs was already in jail on capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, and drug possession charges.

After they received a tip, PCSO investigators started looking into a report that Noack had been bringing tobacco products into the jail.

“Detectives discovered through their investigation that Officer Noack did in fact purchase and deliver tobacco products to an inmate and received cash payments for doing so, along with the inmate providing tobacco to other inmates for profit,” the Facebook post stated.

After they did interviews with everyone involved, the PCSO detectives obtained evidence and information that showed how all the transactions were made.

After arrest warrants were obtained, Noack turned herself in at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and her bond amount was set at $5,000. Jacobs was charged as well, and his bond amount was also set at $5,000.

“Sheriff Lyons wants it to be known that he has and will continue to investigate and prosecute any misconduct or violation of the law by any employee of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office if an investigation finds that they have violated the law,” the Facebook post stated.

Jacobs and another man were arrested in December of 2020 in connection with allegations that they killed 19-year-old Brodrick Anthony Cooper, of Livingston and then robbed him.

