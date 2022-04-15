Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas News received a special tour of the new Midlothian set of “The Chosen.”

The show is based on the life of Jesus Christ. It is billed as the largest crowd funded tv show in history. Season 3 will be filmed starting at Capernaum Studios in Weatherford. About 45 percent of the show will be filmed on the new Midlothian set once it is completed.

Season 3 of “The Chosen” will begin filming on April 25.

Willie Downs toured the set with the producers of the show. He will bring the full story Friday at 10.

