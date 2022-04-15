Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Bowling advances to NCAA National Championship

Source: SFA Athletics
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University bowling team won their two opening-round matchups against McKendree and Vanderbilt to earn a spot in the NCAA National Championship match Saturday night.

The Ladyjacks are looking for their third national title. They won it all in 2016 and 2019.

The National Championship match will be broadcast live on ESPN U Saturday night at 7 p.m.

