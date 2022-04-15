Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal will pay funeral expenses for 3-year-old killed by stray bullet, family says

By Gray News Staff and WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Hall-of-fame basketball player Shaquille O’Neal is going to pay for the funeral expenses for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was killed by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday.

Baton Rouge police said Devin Page Jr. was sleeping inside a home in Baton Rouge.when the bullet hit him.

Family members confirmed to WAFB that O’Neal, a collegiate star at LSU, would take care of the costs.

Devin had just started preschool and loved playing with his siblings, his family said.

“Until it happens to you, until the gun is shot at your house, you know, until the bullets come through your window, you don’t get involved. You have nothing to say,” his grandmother, Cathy Toliver, said. “But you don’t want this feeling that we have right now. You don’t want the feeling of knowing that you’ll never see your grandbaby or your son again. You don’t want that feeling.”

Family members said they tried leaving the home after hearing gunshots nearby several nights in a row, but the mother was told she would have to pay thousands of dollars to move.

“I try to stick it out. Now that I stick it out, this is the outcome of what happened. My son got killed,” Devin’s mother Tye Toliver said.

Police have not announced any arrests, and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace (left) escorts Tivirus into the courthouse. (Source:...
Trinity County man gets life in prison for killing, burning man

Latest News

Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus on a store...
It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region
(Left to right) Pebble Hill, Tuesday Watson, and Wanda Gary were charged after a victim was...
3 caregivers charged after person with disabilities sprayed in face with disinfectant, attorney general says
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock