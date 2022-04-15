Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Technicality in charter sways Lindale councilmembers to resign early

Bob Tardiff, left, and Bryan Summerville, right, will resign at the next Lindale City Council Meeting.(LIndaletx.gov)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Lindale City Council members are resigning at the council meeting on April 19.

The reason is not that they have problems or complaints, according to City Manager Carolyn Caldwell. It is due to the way the city’s charter is written.

Caldwell says that both Bob Tardiff’s and Bryan Summerville’s terms end in 2022, but they would like to leave their option open to serve again in a year. The charter states that council members must be out of office for one year if they want to run the following year. The solution? Resigning prior to early voting, Caldwell says.

These are the first council members that have termed out since the city started operating under the Charter, according to Caldwell.

“Both of the council members have served the city faithfully over the last 10 years and it’s unfortunate, but the Charter would need to go back to the voters to correct the language. They will miss one meeting by resigning,” she said.

