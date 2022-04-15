Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TX Gov. Greg Abbott reaches agreement with Mexican state of Chihuahua to decrease border inspections

By KGNS staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott reaches a deal with a second Mexican State.

Abbott met with the Governor of the Mexican state of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván at the Texas Capitol Thursday afternoon to discuss border security and the gridlock commercial drivers coming in from Mexico have been facing.

They signed a memorandum of understanding and agreed to enhance security measures on the Mexican side of the border to prevent illegal immigration into Texas. The agreement will go into effect immediately just as it did Wednesday with Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia which led to the end of DPS inspections at the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. Governor Campos also provided outlines of the specific strategies her state will take in helping secure the border.

“About these tools that we’re talking about, sharing information and intelligence among states, which means that the state of Texas will have eyes on this side of the border,” said Governor Galván. " I don’t know if you had it before. The Sentinel Platform will include almost 10,000 cameras, 2,000 video analytical license plate recognition, 11 biometric filters, and facial recognition and we will build a safe border-to-air patrol as well.”

During Thursday’s press conference Abbott also said he could be meeting with the Governors of Tamaulipas and Coahuila soon.

