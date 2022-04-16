Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless

District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the struggles of Tennesseans. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Recent comments made by a Tennessee state senator when lawmakers were discussing a homeless bill are raising some eyebrows.

WVLT reports Sen. Frank Niceley said that homeless people could aspire to not just find a home but also lead historic lives by comparing them to the life experiences of Adolf Hitler.

“I haven’t given you all a history lesson in a while, and I wanted to give you a little history on homelessness,” Niceley said. “Hitler decided to live on the streets for a while. So for two years, Hitler lived on the streets and practiced how to connect with the masses and then went on to lead a life that got him in the history books.”

Niceley made the comments while other state leaders were debating a bill that would classify camping on public property as a misdemeanor in Tennessee.

Bryan Goldberg, with the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, said Niceley’s comments were insensitive and released the following statement:

“As a Jewish leader in East Tennessee, it deeply saddens me to have read the comments Sen. Niceley chose to make on the Senate floor in our state capitol building yesterday. I’ll admit I do not know Sen. Niceley personally, however, I would hope that he realizes his comments were amazingly inappropriate. It is beyond time that all politicians stop using references to Hitler, Nazi Germany and the Holocaust to make comparisons to modern-day events. His comments were not only deeply insensitive to the Jewish community of Tennessee, but also to the individuals that work tirelessly to help the homeless in our communities and completely disrespectful to the homeless people suffering on our streets. No one chooses to be homeless as many are affected by mental illness. To make a comparison to a complete sociopath who performed horrors to our world is simply wrong and below the elected position Sen. Niceley holds.”

Niceley supported the bill, which criminalizes homelessness by making homeless camps near interstates, on-ramps and exit ramps a class C misdemeanor. He said he believed homeless people could still lead productive lives.

“It’s not a dead end. They can come out of these homeless camps and have a productive life,” Niceley said.

The bill passed and is headed to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for approval.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase Brefczynski (Source: Angelina County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Man accused of trying to kidnap 3 girls arrested in Angelina County
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Source: Gray News Media
Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Gusher Days
Gladewater’s Gusher Days is back bigger, better than before
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
Storm cleanup continues in Tyler’s Azalea District
CDC
CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis rose during 1st year of pandemic
Experts say losing some is a normal part of nature’s regeneration, making way for new...
Experts discuss biological effects of East Texas storms on trees
Lindale Community Service
Lindale Community Service