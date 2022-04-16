Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 80s. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for portions of East Texas both today and tomorrow. If any isolated storm was to become severe, the main threats would be damaging wind and hail, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow, Easter Sunday, will be another cloudy day with scattered showers and storms. We’ll see highs early in the afternoon, in the upper 70s and low 80s in the warmest locations. I advise everyone to have an umbrella with them for the weekend and have a plan to move outdoor events inside if needed. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors. For next week, highs in the 70s and 80s, with rain/storms possible during the middle of the week. Have a great Saturday!

