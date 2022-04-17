Apple Spring 2-year-old recovering after near-drowning

APPLE SPRING, Texas (EAST TEXAS WEEKEND) - An Apple Springs family brought their two-year-old daughter home after showing great improvement despite nearly drowning months ago.

“Keep praying for Tessa. I mean it’s a marathon it’s not a sprint so we’re in it for the long haul, but we really believe she’s going to be better,” said Amanda Aycock, Tessa’s mother.

It has been three months since two-year-old Tessa Aycock’s drowning accident. She was found at the bottom of a pond on the family’s home property by her father and grandfather in January.

The family headed to New Orleans to begin hyperbaric therapy for eight weeks. They also traveled to Arizona for stem cell treatment. Since then, Tessa began to smile once again.

Tessa’s mother, Amanda Aycock said her daughter has gotten so much strength and can hold her head up for long periods of time. Tessa’s pain has decreased and less spasms occur. She’s much different girl than how she was at the hospital, Amanda said.

“I think that would really, you know, be like the big “Hooray” moment is when we’re all back in the normal swing of things,” she said

Her family finally brought Tessa home early this week. Tessa’s mother says they are getting used to their new regular routine. She then said, “you can tell she’s just so much more relaxed and happy. She’s smiling so much and having her sisters there, and her dogs, you know, getting to see family, getting to celebrate Easter at home, it’s just a big difference.”

The Aycock family will still be following up with doctors to continue Tessa’s recovery.

