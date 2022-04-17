Easter Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Easter, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Fog early this morning has visibility down to a mile or less in some areas, this should improve by midmorning. Today we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. From about 10/11AM to 4/5PM will be the window we have the highest chance to see a shower or thunderstorm in East Texas today. There is a low chance we could see one or two strong to severe storms, mainly from Longview to Lufkin and areas east into Louisiana. If you’re doing any traveling east today, know that the severe weather threat is higher in Louisiana and Mississippi today.

Back in East Texas, highs today will range from the mid 70s to the 80s depending on location. Northern most areas will likely see highs in the low 70s, with Deep East Texas seeing highs in the mid 80s. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and overnight lows in the 50s. Monday through Tuesday of next week still look dry with highs in the 70s. Rain still looking likely Wednesday, with Thursday now looking dry. By next weekend, highs are back in the mid 80s. Have a blessed Sunday!

