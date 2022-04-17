Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a hit-and-run accident on Pershing Avenue that critically injured a 14-year-old girl late last night.

Gracie Massey remains in extremely critical condition in a Houston-area hospital following the incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue near the intersection of Schuller Street.

Massey and two other juveniles were walking west on Pershing Avenue in the center turn lane when a vehicle approached them from behind also traveling west. The juveniles told officers that because the vehicle was in the turn lane, they believed it was going to slow down and turn before reaching them.

When juveniles realized the vehicle was not turning, they said, they ran to the other side of the street and yelled to Massey to run. The vehicle struck Massey before she could move out of the way. The driver of the vehicle kept going and did not return to the scene.

The juveniles described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored van or possibly an SUV. The vehicle will likely have significant front-end damage.

Following the incident, Massey was transported by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to Houston for additional treatment

Anyone with information on the driver’s identity is asked to call the Department at 936-639-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Producers of “The Chosen” give tour of new Texas set
Producers of ‘The Chosen’ give tour of new Texas set ahead of Season 3
Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys cornerback sought for questioning in Athens man’s shooting death
Pictured are Carly Noack (left) and Mark Jacobs. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook...
Polk County jailer charged in tobacco smuggling scheme
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies

Latest News

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
FILE - The NFL logo is shown on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in...
Former NFL player, Troup native Ed Jasper dies
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia