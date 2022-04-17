Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers and storms this evening. Dry tomorrow with sunshine returning by the afternoon.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Hopefully everyone had a lovely Easter Sunday. The last of our showers and thundershowers will move out of East Texas and our work week will finally start off quiet and free of severe weather. Monday will start off cool in the lower to middle 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but skies will quickly clear out by the early afternoon and sunshine will help highs top off in the middle 70s areawide. Our sunny streak will be short lived however, as clouds will once again increase by late Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday, with limited coverage for rain on Thursday of next week as breezy south winds feed ample moisture and warmth back into East Texas. Skies dry out briefly for Friday before spotty showers return on Saturday evening.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

