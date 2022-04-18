Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of whipped cream attacks

Police are still searching for the suspect responsible. (WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Police in South Carolina have identified the suspect of a pie-in-the-face prank as a YouTuber.

The Greenville Police Department said Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald has been charged with third-degree assault and battery.

Police said a woman was pushing her child in a stroller when she was hit in the face with a plate of whipped cream Wednesday. This was just one of multiple incidents in the area.

According to the arrest warrant, they were able to identify him through CCTV footage and his YouTube videos.

In a statement, he apologized for “any inconvenience and confusion” but said he should not face charges because the pies were “just whipped cream.”

He called his actions positive and said that he did not mean any harm.

As of Monday morning, Moore-Gerald has not been taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon
Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated...
Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident
Carjacker beats up great-grandmother, takes car only to die in crash, police say
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine