Better Business Bureau warns East Texans of ‘storm chaser’ contractors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday, April 19, will mark one week since straight line winds caused damage to property, homes, and businesses in parts of East Texas, including the city of Tyler.

As cleanup continues, the Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas is offering advice on protecting yourself from so-called “storm chasers,” or contractors aiming to take advantage of people already feeling vulnerable.

“As soon as the storm hits, they flock to our area and they take advantage of people who are in an emotional state because their house has been damaged,” said Mechele Mills, President/CEO of the BBB of Central East Texas.

Mills said while natural disasters, like the recent straight line wind event, bring out plenty of people with good intentions, it also brings out bad actors looking to take advantage of people.

“Some of the main things that you need to look out for is if somebody approaches you and they have no business cards, no company branding on their vehicles, or on their invoices or their bids,” Mills said. “We do have a lot of people that come through East Texas simply to take your money and run.”

Mills advised East Texans to do their own research and resist high-pressure sales tactics like the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor right then and there.

“Watch out for people that say, ‘I have some materials left over from a job that we just did down the street. So I can give it to you at a really good discount,” Mills said.

She said a great place for storm damage victims to start is with their insurance company. Ask about your policy coverage and specific filing requirements. They can help you find trusted contractors who are also insured.

“You want to work with somebody who’s bonded and insured,” Mills said. “That helps protect you and help protect them. It also helps give you a little bit of confidence that this is a legitimate company.”

