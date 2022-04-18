First Alert: One more cool night before warm, southerly winds return to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You could feel the cool breezes and refreshing air make a welcome return to the Piney Woods today. This is courtesy of a cold front that slid through east Texas late last night.

The dry air and fair skies will lead to a chilly night as overnight lows drop down to near 50-degrees.

Our cool, northerly winds quickly shift back to warm, southerly winds by tomorrow as southeast winds will lead to warming temperatures on Tuesday afternoon under partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70′s.

It will become windy from Wednesday through the rest of the week as southerly winds will reign supreme, leading to above average temperatures as both overnight lows and daytime highs trend about eight-to-ten degrees above normal for the middle part of April. That means morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s with daytime highs warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend and early next week.

With higher humidity values returning on those warm, south winds, we will tend to start off each morning with low clouds before skies scatter out and become partly cloudy during the afternoon hours.

There are no notable or major storm systems on the horizon for us as the upper level wind pattern will keep any severe weather threat well to the north of our region this week. We will have a couple of low-end rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday due to the increasing moisture levels that may yield a 20% chance of showers.

A slightly better chance of rain my return about this time next week when models advertise our next surface cold front encroaching on east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.