Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More people are heading back to the movie theaters, but probably not as much as a man in Florida who spend nearly $3,500 on tickets to see “Spider-man: No Way Home” nearly 300 times.

In the process, Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Alanis ended up spending 720 hours, the equivalent of 30 days, watching the film 292 times in theaters from mid-December to mid-March.

Some days, he watched the movie five times in a row.

To break the record, he was not allowed to nap, use his phone or even go the bathroom.

In 2019, the broke the same record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

For the first time since the pandemic began, the race was held in the spring.
Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring
Someone walking in the neighborhood noticed blood coming from the bag and called police,...
Woman’s body found inside bag on New York sidewalk
FILE - DJ Kay Slay attends a listening party for 'Violator The Album: V2.0' in New York on July...
Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks