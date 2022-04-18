Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV: Diagnosed with Debt

Finding a medical advocate
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Medical bills can be overwhelming, and sometimes you just need someone in your corner to help. Americans have an estimated $88 billion in medical debt listed on their credit reports, according to a new report from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa says when medical bills pile up, for many it can be overwhelming. But what if someone could help guide you?

