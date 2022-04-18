Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident

Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated...
Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly firing a rifle at a car.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a rifle at another vehicle.

According to a social media post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:35 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a road rage incident with shots being fired, in the area of Farm to Market Road 350 N, in Livingston.

A preliminary investigation revealed that five friends driving in a white Ford truck stopped at the Stripes Gas Station, at the corner of US Highway 190 and FM 350. While at the gas station, they got into a verbal argument with another male subject driving a dark Jeep Cherokee, subsequently identified as Zachary Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston.

After both parties exchanged words, both vehicles then left the gas station and proceeded to FM 350 N, where a road rage incident occurred between both vehicles, with Taylor allegedly firing one shot from a rifle, into the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident and Taylor was quickly taken into custody, along with the rifle he used. Taylor was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Governor Greg Abbott provides updates on the damage caused by EF-3 tornado.
Governor Abbott tours damage following EF-3 tornado
FILE - In this July 9, 2013, file photo, traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome...
City of Killeen creates poll for residents to chime in on new name for Fort Hood

Latest News

Fritz Hager III
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to American Idol top 20
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl