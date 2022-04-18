Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a rifle at another vehicle.

According to a social media post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 12:35 a.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call involving a road rage incident with shots being fired, in the area of Farm to Market Road 350 N, in Livingston.

A preliminary investigation revealed that five friends driving in a white Ford truck stopped at the Stripes Gas Station, at the corner of US Highway 190 and FM 350. While at the gas station, they got into a verbal argument with another male subject driving a dark Jeep Cherokee, subsequently identified as Zachary Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston.

After both parties exchanged words, both vehicles then left the gas station and proceeded to FM 350 N, where a road rage incident occurred between both vehicles, with Taylor allegedly firing one shot from a rifle, into the victim’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident and Taylor was quickly taken into custody, along with the rifle he used. Taylor was booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $50,000.

