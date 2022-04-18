Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: A few morning clouds, then afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with a few clouds across the area.  Clouds will quickly clear out by late morning and then mostly sunny skies and a light breeze are expected this afternoon.  Temperatures today will stay just below average in the lower to mid 70s.  Another beautiful day on the way for tomorrow before clouds increase late tomorrow and tomorrow night.  The next chance for rain will be midweek, though not all of East Texas will see the rain.  Partly cloudy and breezy at times with even warmer temperatures at the end of the week and more slight chances for rain by the weekend.

