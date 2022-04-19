Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

3 Athens firefighters deployed to Big Spring to help fight wildfires

Athens Fire and Rescue's Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, Firefighter Justin Miller, and Firefighter...
Athens Fire and Rescue's Fire Driver Brock Bozeman, Firefighter Justin Miller, and Firefighter Jonathan Surlet (pictured, from left)(City of Athens Facebook page)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Athens says three of their firefighters are going to provide mutual aid to departments in the Big Spring area.

Athens Fire and Rescue’s fire driver Brock Bozeman, firefighter Justin Miller, and firefighter Jonathan Surlet deployed Tuesday morning to Big Spring as part of a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike team. The TIFMAS program is coordinated by the Texas A&M Forest Service and is a framework through which fire and rescue agencies work together to provide support for state and national incidents as diverse as hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and wildfires.

Texas, in particular areas to the west of Interstate 35, is under severe drought conditions, the city noted. The state has been experiencing large numbers of wildfire activities that require substantial resources for control and extinguishment. The strike team is comprised of personnel and equipment from Athens Fire/Rescue, Beaumont Fire-Rescue, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Smith County Emergency Services District (ESD) 2, and Texarkana, Texas Fire Departments. Crew members are deployed for a 14-day mission assignment.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
Jasper police release name of man found near auto parts store

Latest News

Plenty of talent on display in girls part of 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Gilmer Park
City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park
JACKSONVILLE CITY STRATEGY
Jacksonville City Council approves strategy map to strengthen operations, develop new initiatives
Hampton Sentencing Day 2
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton, mom and ex-wife take stand
Guggenheim Fellow
Photographer, Tyler Junior College alumnus named 2022 Guggenheim Fellow