Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A opens in Marshall, Texas

Manager says they had a better-than-expected opening
The new Chick-fil-A in Marshall, Texas, had a better-than-expected opening, the restaurant's...
The new Chick-fil-A in Marshall, Texas, had a better-than-expected opening, the restaurant's manager told KSLA News 12.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Scott Pace
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Those nuggets, waffle fries and more.

There’s a new Chick-fil-A in the ArkLaTex.

The popular chicken restaurant chain opened its doors in Marshall, Texas, on Monday, April 18.

It’s the first Chick-fil-A in the Marshall area.

They were so busy, the restaurant’s manager had no time to talk on camera.

But he did tell KSLA News 12 that they had a better-than-expected opening.

(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated...
Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident

Latest News

Police say a maintenance man reported a suspicious box with a bad odor outside an apartment...
Woman’s body found in box at Houston apartment complex
Texas Division of Emergency Management expands services to East Texas
Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49
Manhunt underway in Hopkins County for inmate who walked away from work detail
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event