‘Dressed up’ banana pudding by Mama Steph

Watch East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This is a delicious twist on the usual (and also delicious) banana pudding. I decided to use Pepperidge Farms Chessmen cookies in place of vanilla wafers, and though I used instant pudding, I gussied that up, too, to make it extraordinarily good.

‘Dressed up’ banana pudding

2 packages Pepperidge Farms chessmen cookies

6-7 ripe bananas – sliced

2 cups cold milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

One 5 ounce box instant vanilla pudding

14 oz can sweetened condensed milk

8 oz package cream cheese – room temperature

4 cups heavy cream

4 tablespoons confectioners sugar

In a mixing bowl, combine pudding and milk using a hand mixer. Add to it the softened cream cheese and condensed milk, Blend well, and place in fridge to thicken for a few minutes.

In another mixing bowl, whip the cream, confectioners sugar, and vanilla extract until fluffy.

Slice the bananas.

Layer the chessmen cookies across the bottom of a 9x13 dish. Top with a layer of bananas, then pudding. Add a layer of whipped cream, then repeat layers, finishing with a layer of whipped cream.

I like to garnish the top with crumbled cookies.

Refrigerate, and then enjoy!

