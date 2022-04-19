Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was flown to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle wreck in the county.

The wreck happened on Hwy 322 at CR 243A, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. It involved a loaded truck tractor and a passenger vehicle.

Along with Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County OEM and Henderson Fire Department responded. The crews performed a lengthy extrication, they said, and then the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

