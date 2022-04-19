Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was flown to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle wreck in the county.

The wreck happened on Hwy 322 at CR 243A, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. It involved a loaded truck tractor and a passenger vehicle.

Along with Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County OEM and Henderson Fire Department responded. The crews performed a lengthy extrication, they said, and then the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.(Crims Chapel VFD)

