Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was flown to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle wreck in the county.
The wreck happened on Hwy 322 at CR 243A, according to Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. It involved a loaded truck tractor and a passenger vehicle.
Along with Crims Chapel VFD, Rusk County OEM and Henderson Fire Department responded. The crews performed a lengthy extrication, they said, and then the driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.
