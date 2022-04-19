Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jasper police release name of man found near auto parts store

(Gray News Media)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper police have identified the man whose body was found unclothed near an auto parts store on April 13.

Police identified the man as Brent Michael Foster, 46, of Jasper.

A press release stated, “preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of foul play or trauma as medical examiners explained the cause of death was health-related.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Previous: Jasper police investigating after naked man found dead near store

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

