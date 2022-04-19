Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

K9s track down Hopkins County inmate accused of walking off work detail

Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49
Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a man who walked away from his work detail Monday, triggering a manhunt, was taken into custody.

According to Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49, was located as a result of the TDCJ K9s ‘relentless track through heavily wooded areas.’ Texas DPS helicopters were also brought in to assist in the search.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Medina-Tuirubiates was in custody for possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. Monday morning, he was on a work detail at the Sulphur Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant when he escaped.

He is now charged with escape while arrested/confined, and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Medina-Tuirubiates was arrested on March 21 on the same three charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance, program 1.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
Jasper police release name of man found near auto parts store

Latest News

Plenty of talent on display in girls part of 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Gilmer Park
City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park
JACKSONVILLE CITY STRATEGY
Jacksonville City Council approves strategy map to strengthen operations, develop new initiatives
Hampton Sentencing Day 2
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton, mom and ex-wife take stand
Guggenheim Fellow
Photographer, Tyler Junior College alumnus named 2022 Guggenheim Fellow