K9s track down Hopkins County inmate accused of walking off work detail

HOPKINS COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, a man who walked away from his work detail Monday, triggering a manhunt, was taken into custody.

According to Chief Deputy Tanner Crump, Melton Medina-Tuirubiates, 49, was located as a result of the TDCJ K9s ‘relentless track through heavily wooded areas.’ Texas DPS helicopters were also brought in to assist in the search.

He was taken into custody Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Medina-Tuirubiates was in custody for possession of a controlled substance, the sheriff’s office said. Monday morning, he was on a work detail at the Sulphur Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant when he escaped.

He is now charged with escape while arrested/confined, and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

Medina-Tuirubiates was arrested on March 21 on the same three charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance, program 1.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.