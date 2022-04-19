Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Livingston businessman appointed to Trinity River Authority Board of Directors

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Abbott appointed Benny Fogleman to the Trinity River Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on March 15, 2027.

The authority oversees development and conservation of surface water resources of the Trinity River Basin.

Benny Fogleman of Livingston is an agency owner with Farmers Insurance Group and a mortgage loan originator with 1st Alliance Mortgage Company, LLC. He holds a group one Life license and a Property and Casualty license with the State of Texas. He was recently elected as a director of the Livingston Lions Club, where he helps lead the eyeglasses program. Fogleman formerly served as the President of Livingston Rotary Club.

