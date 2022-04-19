Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-19-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 4-19-22
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a cool start with temperatures in the 50s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds will be breezy at times with gusts of 12 to 15 mph. More clouds move in this evening and overnight with a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday and Friday look partly cloudy, warm and breezy with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Warm, breezy conditions continue into the weekend with slight chances for rain late Sunday and a better chance for thunderstorms along a cold front on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated...
Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
First Alert: One more cool night before warm, southerly winds return to the Piney Woods
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 4-18-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips