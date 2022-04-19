Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Division of Emergency Management expands services to East Texas

TDEM Expanding
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texas has seen a handful of natural disasters over the last several months. The aftermath is being recognized by the state. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is expanding their services as a result.

On April 4, the Texas Division of Emergency Management announced plans to expand field staff operations. In the press release, Chief Nim Kidd stated, “over the past decade, Texas has experienced some of the worst disasters the state has ever faced… this change allows TDEM to directly support local partners in a more robust manner by leveraging resources for Texas communities.”

Out of the 254 counties in Texas, the department currently has a regular, full time physical presence in 30. TDEM plans to hire 100 new field response employees across the state called county liaison officers.

The Deep East Texas region’s headquarters is located in Lufkin, but according to Judge Greg Sowell, the district coordinator is covering ten counties alone.

“By having the county officers stationed in the county it will certainly help us and help the local jurisdiction in time of emergency,” said Sowell.

Nacogdoches County was notified shortly after the Cushing tornado for this additional assistance that will coming to the area

Sowell said, “it will give us a day-to-day interaction with people that are representatives of the Texas division of emergency management and they will know instead of us having to brief everybody when they get there.

Phase one will include Houston County and Nacogdoches County. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be appointing county liaison officers by the summer .

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

