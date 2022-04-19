Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas state troopers told to slim down waistline or face consequences: report

Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas
Texas Department of Public Safety recruit graduation class on April 7th, 2011 in Austin, Texas(Credit: Marjorie Kamys Cotera for Texas Tribune)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - More than 200 Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers will need to slim down by the end of the year or face disciplinary actions by the state agency, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.

Documents obtained by the newspaper reveal men with a waist size over 40 inches and women over 35 inches will have to track and share weight loss efforts.

Officers who fail to trim down by December can be denied promotions, overtime, or even be removed from enforcement duties completely.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
FILE PHOTO - Arkansas State Police canceled an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old who has been found...
Amber Alert canceled; Arkansas teen found safe
14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
Jasper police release name of man found near auto parts store

Latest News

Plenty of talent on display in girls part of 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Gilmer Park
City of Gilmer gets $150K grant to upgrade Abney Park
JACKSONVILLE CITY STRATEGY
Jacksonville City Council approves strategy map to strengthen operations, develop new initiatives
Hampton Sentencing Day 2
Boating death sentencing trial day 2: Hampton, mom and ex-wife take stand
Guggenheim Fellow
Photographer, Tyler Junior College alumnus named 2022 Guggenheim Fellow