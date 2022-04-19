Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: Mix of clouds and sun today

Morning Weather at your Fingertips
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting out in the 50s this morning with fair skies.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with temperatures reaching the mid 70s this afternoon and southeast winds occasionally gusting to 12 to 15 mph.  More clouds roll in tonight with a slight chance for rain by tomorrow morning.  Temperatures are back in the 80s by tomorrow and continue to warm into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the work week.  It’ll be warm and breezy this weekend with a slight chance for rain Sunday that will increase along a cold front that arrives Monday.

