Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tyler’s Fritz Hager 3 makes it to top 14 American Idol finalists

Fritz Hager 3
Fritz Hager 3(Fritz Hager 3 fanpage)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV) - After hearing the remaining 20 performers on American Idol on Sunday night, voters had an opportunity to vote for their favorite 10.

Then, added to the favorite 10 were four that were chosen by the judges from those remaining.

Tyler’s Fritz Hager, Jr., or Fritz Hager 3 as he is known on his fan page, was one of the top 10 chosen by fan votes. He will now move on to the next round of performances.

Congratulations, Fritz! Check out videos from tonight’s performance on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Trinity County Sheriff's Office Deputy examines a crashed motorcycle abandoned by a suspect...
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled scene of attempted traffic stop
Lufkin police seeking leads in hit-and-run that injured 14-year-old girl
Tessa Aycock is held by her mother, Amanda, as she recovers from a near-drowning that occurred...
Apple Springs toddler recovering after near-drowning
14-year-old Lufkin girl dies following Friday hit and run
Zachery Alexander Taylor, 21, of Livingston was arrested Saturday on a charge of aggravated...
Livingston man accused of firing rifle in road rage incident

Latest News

1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
1 dead, several injured in shooting at Morris County trail ride event
Some dishonest contractors may try to take advantage of East Texans after the storm. Here's...
Better Business Bureau warns East Texans of 'storm chaser' contractors
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
Survey shows Gen Z/Millennial mental health impacted most by pandemic
Crims Chapel VFD, Henderson Fire Department, and Rusk Co. OEM responded.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Rusk County