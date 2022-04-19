What really happens if you pick a bluebonnet in Texas

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s that time of year when Texas roads and fields are lined with wildflowers. News 12 answers some frequently asked questions about the state flower.

Spring has sprung in Texas, and parks and highways are covered in these blue beauties.

“You get this nasty winter time weather and then out of nowhere these bright blue little buds pop up. It’s beautiful,” said Reagan Bailey, out taking pictures of bluebonnets.

Bluebonnets begin to bloom in late March, early April, and only stick around until May.

“And then one of the prettiest things Texas has to offer is just gone,” said Bailey.

They were adopted as the Texas state flower in 1901, but they didn’t show up along Texas highways in the thousands by accident.

“I don’t know how they germinate, I don’t know how the seeds move, right? I don’t know how that happens. Is there some Texas state employee going around ‘Johnny Appleseed-ing’ these like I don’t know what the deal is,” said Bailey.

TxDOT’s Wildflower Program started in the 1930s. Every year they buy and sow about 30,000 pounds of wildflower seed, including bluebonnets, to beautify Texas roadways.

“I’ve always wondered why it was illegal to pick them. I know they’re like a state flower, but I mean they would be pretty cool to have in a house,” said Dylan Shull, out observing bluebonnets.

While TxDOT encourages you to refrain from damaging their hard work, it’s actually not illegal to pick bluebonnets. That is, as long as you’re not on private property or in any Texas state park.

Taking pictures in beds of bluebonnets is popular this time of year.

“It’s a beautiful sight, they’re beautiful flowers. They’ll have an amazing time taking pictures and everything. And if they got a girl well they’ll love it here,” said Shull.

“You can do it for free. Yeah it’s literally free, they’re everywhere. It’s perfect,” said Bailey and Abby Martin.

But Texas Parks and Wildlife said before you pose for that perfect pic, check for rodents, bees, fire ants or snakes.

