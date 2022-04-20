Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election

Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this file photo.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is stretching his legs this week with a rare overnight visit to the Pacific Northwest, heading to Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

The trip is part of an expanded travel schedule ahead of the November elections as Biden tries to demonstrate that he has made progress on his agenda while also prodding Congress to do more.

As with most of Biden’s recent trips, new spending on infrastructure will be a centerpiece.

The White House said he plans to visit Portland’s airport on Thursday to talk about investing in a runway that can withstand earthquakes.

Biden is expected to reaffirm his calls for Congress to pass legislation to lower prescription drug prices, as well as highlighting executive actions such as extending the freeze on student loan payments and tweaking the Affordable Care Act.

There will be politics on Biden’s agenda, too. He plans to participate in a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee while in Portland.

Biden is set to spend Thursday night and Friday in Seattle, where he plans to talk about limiting price increases and will observe Earth Day.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
Source: KTRE Staff
24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Latest News

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing
Ethel St Arrests
Ethel St Arrests
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway