Advertisement

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto presents 36th annual Project Tornado

2022 Project Tornado Live
By Mark Scirto
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto shared his severe weather knowledge with East Texas classrooms in a live Project Tornado presentation.

Mark Scirto shared personal stories from his experience as a meteorologist and answered questions from classrooms concerning safety at home and on the road, wind patterns, lightning, flooding, and suggestions on the best way to prepare for a tornado.

This was the 36th year for Mark Scirto’s Project Tornado presentation.

Plus, see Katie Vossler’s delicious way of explaining the difference between a watch and warning.

Good Morning East Texas Katie Vossler has a delicious example.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

