City to fix water leak causing small sinkhole on Pearl Street
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Public Works Department believes a water leak in the 1600 block of Pearl Street was likely caused by a change in weather, but not the recent run of severe storms.

Earlier this week, Nacogdoches Public Works noticed water coming up in the affected part of Pearl Street. They worked quickly to identify the cause. Public Works Manager Cary Walker says it wasn’t a direct result of storm damage.

“It continued to surface so we knew that it wasn’t from all the storms that had been coming through the past week,” said Walker. “So through some investigation we ended up determining in looking at some old maps that there was an old water tap from a vacant lot years ago that we believe could be the culprit.”

Walker says a small sinkhole the size of a desk kept emerging. The road will be shut down from between Rusk to Star Street from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The city says there is a chance that residents in the area will lose water service, but Public Works does not know for certain until they begin work and assess the damage.

“Kind of like some of the leaks we fixed on North Street the last month or two,” said Walker. “We try to plan that for the right weather when we can get asphalt where we can go in there and make a street repair. We have street crews and water crews all there at one time and we try to do it from start to finish.”

The leak is not an emergency problem, but it is at a busy side street parallel to the main North Street that provides outlet access to multiple apartment complexes near the SFA campus and a McDonalds restaurant. Walker says that the warmer months are more common to see water leaks as the ground shifts more than it did in the winter.

“There is getting to be a little more moisture because of the rain and now as we get to summer the ground is going to start drying out and it is going to start cracking,” said Walker. “So as the ground moves a little bit, water line breaks are pretty common right now.”

