Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Couple spends just $500 on their wedding

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. (CNN, YT, KIARA BRK, TIKTOK, KIARABRK)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:38 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California couple exchanged vows while making sure not to spend over $500 on their wedding.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough’s big day had all the hallmarks of a typical wedding: feeding each other cake, tossing the bouquet and dancing the night away.

But when the couple said “I do,” they also said “I don’t” to spending thousands on the wedding.

“We kept it under $500,” Kiara Brokenbrough said.

The average cost for a wedding these days is $28,000.

The bride’s dress alone can cost a fortune but not Kiara Brokenbrough’s dress, which only cost $47. Ordered online, it arrived at her door like an ordinary package.

The wedding location, which was beside a highway above Los Angeles, cost the couple $0.

As for the reception at a nearby restaurant-lounge, family and friends paid for themselves. Some chipped in for the cake and flowers, and Kiara Brokenbrough’s mother paid for their honeymoon.

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. Kiara Brokenbrough is a social media manager, and Joel Brokenbrough is a high school coach.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
Source: KTRE Staff
24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Latest News

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Jeffrey Hampton Sentencing
Ethel St Arrests
Ethel St Arrests
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway