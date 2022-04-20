Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Warm, southerly winds will lead to unseasonably warm and muggy weather for the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
Low clouds will scatter out, giving way to some afternoon sunshine to go along with warm and windy conditions on Thursday.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain windy through the rest of the week and continue through the upcoming weekend as southerly winds will reign supreme. These south winds will be sustained during the day at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to over 25 mph during the afternoon hours.

These warm, southerly winds that will prevail for days to come will lead to above average temperatures as both overnight lows and daytime highs trend about eight-to-ten degrees above normal for the latter part of April. That means morning lows will be in the middle-to-upper 60′s with daytime highs warming into the middle-to-upper 80′s from Thursday through the upcoming weekend and early next week.

With higher humidity values returning on those warm, south winds, we will tend to start off each morning with low clouds before skies scatter out and become partly cloudy during the afternoon hours.

Despite the warm, muggy air that will be in place, we look to stay rain-free from now through most of Sunday since the main upper level winds and storm track will be well off to our north for the time being. That means we will have a status quo forecast with not much daily change in the days ahead.

Our next best chance to cash in on some precious, liquid gold will be next Monday when a surface cold front comes calling. That frontal boundary will generate a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms followed by some cooler, drier air to follow in its wake.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

