Lufkin High School Robotics team heads to world competition in Houston

By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This afternoon, Lufkin ISD honored its robotics teams with a state send-off.

Teachers and students sent the robotics competitors off with a Lufkin ISD round up and send off, where all the organizations and clubs rally to cheer their classmates off to competition.

The robotics team will leave in the morning for the world competition in Houston.

