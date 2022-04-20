Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
Source: KTRE Staff
24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Latest News

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Longview ISD says pass or fail, bond will not raise tax rate
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
Kilgore College student wins Chevy TrailBlazer in annual giveaway
97-year-old Panola County tornado survivor shares story
97-year-old Panola County tornado survivor shares story
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns
Piney Woods Quilt Festival Returns