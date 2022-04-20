Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Six alleged members of Mongols biker gang charged after man is attacked outside Bellmead bar

By Joe Villasana
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Prosecutors recently charged six alleged members of the Mongols motorcycle gang with engaging in organized criminal activity after a man was attacked with a beer bottle outside the Last Chance Bar and Grill.

Officers with the Bellmead Police Department responded to bar at 1200 New Dallas Highway to investigate the assault on February 27, 2022.

Emmanuel Cesar Ortiz, Justin Paul Primm, Ramon Narciso Ruiz, Justin Nasir Shah, Joshua Ryan Rios, and Michael L. Grady are named in criminal complaints charging them with engaging in organized criminal activity. Primm is also charged with carrying a gun in a prohibited place.

The court documents allege the men conspired as members of a criminal street gang to commit aggravated assault.

All six of the defendants were identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety as members of the Mongols biker gang because they are seen in surveillance footage wearing their Mongols “cut,” vests worn by motorcyclists to show their allegiance to a particular club, group or gang.

Police said an investigation revealed the victim, identified in court documents as Kenneth Boucher, was surrounded by the group of gang members in the parking lot outside the bar and struck in the head with a beer bottle by Ortiz. Boucher suffered multiple injuries to his head, court documents state.

Primm, reportedly identified as a “prospect” of the Mongols gang, is allegedly seen in surveillance footage “grabbing the handle/grip of a firearm tucked in his waistband of his pants. The motion was consistent with drawing a firearm from a holster,” a complaint states.

Ruiz is allegedly seen in surveillance video swinging his fists and punching Boucher.

Rios is allegedly seen in the surveillance video emptying a beer bottle during the assault and then grabbing the bottle by its neck, a “method common when a bottle is used as a deadly weapon,” the document reveals.

The complaint filed against Grady states he arrived at the bar’s parking just prior to the attack. Grady is allegedly seen in the surveillance footage wearing his Mongols cut with a white, black and white bar, a sign that indicated Grady “is an officer within the Mongols organization.”

The complaint further states Grady is “believed to be a Sergeant-at-Arms” and an officer “must be present prior to any action taken by a group of Mongols.”

The Waco Tribune Herald reports Boucher, the victim, was also charged with carrying a gun in a prohibited place.

