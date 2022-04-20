Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday diamond action: Central Heights baseball pulls even with Diboll; Diboll softball finishes district with perfect record

Central Heights Baseball pullseven with Diboll,Diboll Softball finishes district with perfect record
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The No. 13 Central Heights Blue Devils kept their hopes alive of another district title by beating #6 Diboll, 1-0.

The two teams are now both 7-1 in district action with just two games left in their season.

On the softball diamond, Diboll picked up a 10-0 win to finish district play with an unblemished record. It is only the second time in 26 seasons that coach Hayland Hardy has coached a team to a perfect district record. Senior Kayla Palomino threw a no hitter with 13 strikeouts. She passed a milestone and now sits at 857 career strikeouts.

Huntington and Central both picked up big wins on Tuesday and now the teams are tied for second behind Diboll with no games left. The two will work out details for a seeding game.

Lufkin softball used a 12-run first inning to beat Tyler 17-1. Nacogdoches beat Jacksonville 11-5. The two teams will meet up to play for second place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Robert Flournoy
Attorney files lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners over $25 fine
Source: KTRE Staff
24-hour fridge food pantry opens in Nacogdoches
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Latest News

After a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, the Pineywoods showdown was back for 2022.
Nacogdoches girls, Angelina boys win in KTRE Pineywoods Showdown
Ellie Davis signs on to play volleyball at Ouachita Baptist University.
WebXtra: Central Heights volleyball player signs with Ouachita Baptist University
WebXtra: Central Heights volleyball player signs with Ouachita Baptist University
Five Diboll student-athletes sign commitments to college programs
Five Diboll student-athletes sign commitments to college programs