Tuesday diamond action: Central Heights baseball pulls even with Diboll; Diboll softball finishes district with perfect record

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The No. 13 Central Heights Blue Devils kept their hopes alive of another district title by beating #6 Diboll, 1-0.

The two teams are now both 7-1 in district action with just two games left in their season.

On the softball diamond, Diboll picked up a 10-0 win to finish district play with an unblemished record. It is only the second time in 26 seasons that coach Hayland Hardy has coached a team to a perfect district record. Senior Kayla Palomino threw a no hitter with 13 strikeouts. She passed a milestone and now sits at 857 career strikeouts.

Huntington and Central both picked up big wins on Tuesday and now the teams are tied for second behind Diboll with no games left. The two will work out details for a seeding game.

Lufkin softball used a 12-run first inning to beat Tyler 17-1. Nacogdoches beat Jacksonville 11-5. The two teams will meet up to play for second place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches.

