Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Reynaldo Campos, Jr and Robin Hill, aka Robin Pittman
Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3
An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
Community reacts to 5 bodies found in Duluth home
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis