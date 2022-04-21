Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Center police looking for man last seen on April 3

Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)(Center Police Department)
By Gary Bass
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - The Center Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old man who has been missing since April 3.

According to a press release, Marcus Dewayne Roberts was last seen by his mother at her home at 602 Martin Luther King Drive. On that day, he was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and he was carrying a fishing pole.

Richards is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

“Mr. Roberts may have been a passenger in a black in color Ford F-150, accompanied by a white male and a white female, direction of travel unknown,” the press release stated. “The family of Mr. Roberts, along with the Center Police Department, are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Mr. Roberts and or any information leading to his whereabouts.”

Anyone with any information about Roberts’ whereabouts is urged to call the Center Police Department at (936) 598-2788.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Source: Gray News Media
Drivers urged to avoid US 59 after 18-wheeler wreck in Moscow area
Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line
Gary Smith (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
Shelby County deputy arrests man after chase, collision with sheriff’s vehicle

Latest News

Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center sees success in first several months of operation
They both say the property wouldn’t be nearly as cleared of debris without help. “Brought a lot...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home
Upshur County resident Lindley Hagler talks to KLTV about cleanup in the aftermath of recent...
Couple who once aided Katrina victims now rebuilding after Upshur tornado destroys home
ART FROM TRASH
East Texas artist turns trash into treasured art pieces
BBB SHREDDER DAY
Better Business Bureau hosting annual Shred Day in Tyler Saturday