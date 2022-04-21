Five Diboll student-athletes sign commitments to college programs
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll High School celebrated five of their student-athletes signing their letters of commitment to college programs.
The following athletes are heading off to college next year.
Rey Arellano - Holy Patriot baseball
Gabe Smith- Holy Patriot baseball
Jeremiah Gums - Texas Lutheran football
Jaylen McMillan - Texas Lutheran football
Percy Chavis - Holy Patriot University
