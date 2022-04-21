Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Five Diboll student-athletes sign commitments to college programs

By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll High School celebrated five of their student-athletes signing their letters of commitment to college programs.

The following athletes are heading off to college next year.

Rey Arellano - Holy Patriot baseball

Gabe Smith-  Holy Patriot baseball

Jeremiah Gums  - Texas Lutheran football

Jaylen McMillan - Texas Lutheran football

Percy Chavis - Holy Patriot University

