Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in the lottery’s $10 million Winter Riches instant ticket game on April 15.

Cochrane told lottery officials that he planned on splitting his winnings with his friend John Galvin after Galvin helped him fix his son’s guitar at no charge.

Galvin said he did not charge Cochrane for the repair as Cochrane’s son had a health issue that week.

Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane said he decided to purchase two $20 instant tickets and told Galvin he would split the money if he won $1 million.

Later that day, the two friends were on their way to the lottery headquarters.

Cochrane selected the cash option in receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the Methuen area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Reynaldo Campos, Jr and Robin Hill, aka Robin Pittman
Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3
An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta....
Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
Community reacts to 5 bodies found in Duluth home
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
McCarthy, Trump have ‘positive’ call despite Jan. 6 audio
FILE - The measure comes after Disney's criticism of a new Florida law barring instruction on...
Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis