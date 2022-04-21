Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park

Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Pictured is the Cedar Creek Reservoir. (Source: KTRE Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was reported missing during the day on Wednesday was found in a lake Wednesday evening.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that the man was found in Cedar Creek Lake at Tom Finley Park in Gun Barrel City. Based on what the man had with him, he had gone there to fish, he said.

Right now investigators with Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office are speaking with family and with anyone in the area who may have seen what happened.

The man’s body will be sent for an autopsy for an official cause of death.

Gun Barrel City Police Department was the lead in searching for the missing man. They requested Henderson County Sheriff to assist, so investigators are at the scene.

Kemp Fire and Trinidad Fire responded, as well.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Murphy Jr. in an Oct. 16, 2021, mug shot (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin man arrested after alleged drug-fueled damage to store
Reynaldo Campos, Jr and Robin Hill, aka Robin Pittman
Grapeland pair indicted for alleged murder-for-hire plot in Tyler
Marcus Roberts (Source: Center Police Department)
Center police looking for man last seen on April 3
An investigation is underway.
Woman found unresponsive in vehicle outside Lufkin store

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup near Jasper-Newton county line
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police looking for fugitive who allegedly stole pistol, knife from vehicles
Sales Tax Holiday for Emergency Supplies, April 23-25
Certain emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax free during sales tax holiday
‘Caddo Mounds’ and ‘Friends of Caddo Mounds’ held a group meeting to discuss the current...
Caddo Mounds Historic State Site continues rebuild process, Caddo Mounds Grass House