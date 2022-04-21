Man reported missing Wednesday found in lake at Tom Finley Park

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was reported missing during the day on Wednesday was found in a lake Wednesday evening.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that the man was found in Cedar Creek Lake at Tom Finley Park in Gun Barrel City. Based on what the man had with him, he had gone there to fish, he said.

Right now investigators with Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office are speaking with family and with anyone in the area who may have seen what happened.

The man’s body will be sent for an autopsy for an official cause of death.

Gun Barrel City Police Department was the lead in searching for the missing man. They requested Henderson County Sheriff to assist, so investigators are at the scene.

Kemp Fire and Trinidad Fire responded, as well.

